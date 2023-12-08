After winning their first match against the New York Strikers, Samp Army will be looking to book their place in the finals with a win in the first qualifier game. New York strikers led the points table for the majority of the period and Captain Kieron Pollard will be looking to remind his lads about the same. The exciting match will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi, at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the tournament, while OTT lovers can enjoy the game on Jio Cinema.Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Mohammad Nabi Helps Bangla Tigers To Beat Chennai Braves; Delhi Bulls Lose Against Team Abu Dhabi

Sam Army vs New York Strikers

