Saudi Arabia will look to extend their winning run when they will clash with Indonesia in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 on Monday, February 5. The match is being played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok and it starts at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia live streaming online on ACC's Official YouTube channel as well as on the FanCode app and website. Kane Williamson Surpasses Virat Kohli, Sir Don Bradman in List of Most Test Hundreds, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024.

Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Get ready for a cricket extravaganza tomorrow as Saudi Arabia takes on Indonesia and Bhutan takes on Cambodia. Watch Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia at: https://t.co/Uz9dwj9wzw Watch Bhutan vs Cambodia live at: https://t.co/CctUlAK1qw #ACCMensChallengerCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/qTZ0kTc3eH — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 4, 2024

