How to Watch Singapore vs Maldives ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates of T20I Cricket Match in Thailand

The seventh match of the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 is upon us with Singapore taking on Maldives. Read below to get Sinagpore vs Maldives live streaming and telecast details.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 02, 2024 10:17 AM IST

Singapore are taking on Maldives in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 on Friday, January 2. The match is being played at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Thailand and it started at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Singapore vs Maldives live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Singapore vs Maldives live streaming online on ACC's Official YouTube channel as well as on the FanCode app and website.

Singapore vs Maldives

Currency Price Change

