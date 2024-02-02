Singapore are taking on Maldives in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 on Friday, January 2. The match is being played at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Thailand and it started at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Singapore vs Maldives live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Singapore vs Maldives live streaming online on ACC's Official YouTube channel as well as on the FanCode app and website.
Singapore vs Maldives
Get ready for an exciting face-off as Singapore takes on the Maldives and Japan squares off against Thailand tomorrow in the #ACCMensChallengerCup.
Watch live Singapore vs Maldives at: https://t.co/D5PNlkV54R
Watch live Japan vs Thailand at: https://t.co/Iiw5khK5T6#ACC pic.twitter.com/Z66qHe7ta3
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1)
How to Watch Singapore vs Maldives ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates of T20I Cricket Match in Thailand
The seventh match of the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 is upon us with Singapore taking on Maldives. Read below to get Sinagpore vs Maldives live streaming and telecast details.Socially Team Latestly| Feb 02, 2024 10:17 AM IST
Singapore are taking on Maldives in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 on Friday, January 2. The match is being played at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Thailand and it started at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Singapore vs Maldives live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Singapore vs Maldives live streaming online on ACC's Official YouTube channel as well as on the FanCode app and website.
Singapore vs Maldives
Get ready for an exciting face-off as Singapore takes on the Maldives and Japan squares off against Thailand tomorrow in the #ACCMensChallengerCup.
Watch live Singapore vs Maldives at: https://t.co/D5PNlkV54R
Watch live Japan vs Thailand at: https://t.co/Iiw5khK5T6#ACC pic.twitter.com/Z66qHe7ta3
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 1, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)Tags:ACC Challenger Cup ACC Men’s Challenger Cup ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Live ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Live Online ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Live Stream ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Live Streaming ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Live Telecast Maldives Maldives Cricket Maldives Cricket Team Singapore Singapore Cricket Singapore vs Maldives ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Singapore vs Maldives Cricket Match Singapore vs Maldives Live Singapore vs Maldives Live Online Singapore vs Maldives Live Stream Singapore vs Maldives Live Streaming Singapore vs Maldives Live Telecast Singapore vs Maldives Live Telecast in India