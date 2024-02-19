After a magnificent ODI series, Sri Lanka will now be looking forward to winning against Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series as they have already won the first match in the series. The SL vs AFG 2nd T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will provide a live telecast of this contest. Fans can watch the SL vs AFG 2nd T20I on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans will also be able to watch the SL vs AFG 2nd T20I live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Points Table Updated: India Consolidates Second Spot After Massive Victory in Rajkot, New Zealand on Top.

SL vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 Live Streaming Details

The second Sri Lanka 🆚 Afghanistan T20I is about to unfold at Dambulla ⚔️ Can Sri Lanka maintain their lead, or will Afghanistan stage a comeback? 🤔 Tune in at 7:00 PM on #SonyLIV to witness the #SLvAFG action 🏏 pic.twitter.com/bef2uzD5LP — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)