Thailand has played two matches in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 tournament and has secured one win so far in the tournament. Maldives have also played two matches in the series and they are yet to register a win. The exciting game starts at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 6, 2024. Sadly there is no official broadcaster for the tournament, but fans can watch the Thailand vs Maldives ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 match Live streaming on the FanCode App. Stunner! Marnus Labuschagne Takes a Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Keacy Carty in AUS vs WI 3rd ODI 2024.

Thailand vs Maldives ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Live on FanCode App

Get ready for a cricket spectacle as Singapore goes head-to-head with Japan and Thailand locks horns with Maldives tomorrow in the #ACCMensChallengerCup. Watch Singapore vs Japan live at: https://t.co/YMZgIrbJOM Watch Thailand vs Maldives live at: https://t.co/LnLd0QeoCu#ACC pic.twitter.com/HzXWPfSNsq — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)