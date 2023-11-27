ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 has displayed some exciting cricketing actions and some shocking results till now. Uganda in their last match, scrapped through to the finishing line against Zimbabwe and are in a pole position for qualifying to the T20 World Cup 2024. They still have a job to complete and will face Nigeria in their next match at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek. The Uganda vs Nigeria ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 match has a start time of 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match will not have live telecast in India but fans can get the live streaming of the match on ICC TV app. Fans can download the ICC TV App, register and watch the games live. The live streaming of the Uganda vs Nigeria match will also be available on FanCode app and website. Iceland Cricket’s Post on Babar Azam’s Batting Average Goes Viral.

Uganda vs Nigeria, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Africa Region Qualifier Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Match Day: #ICCT20WCQ Game 4: Today Uganda 🇺🇬 vs. Nigeria 🇳🇬 at Trustco United Sports Field. First ball: 3.30pm Monday is a working day and the boys are ready to get on with the grind. Watch on; 📺 https://t.co/SaqJqwJk7i #CricketCranesInColour #Twaake @PlasconUganda pic.twitter.com/u5TIbBBzU4 — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) November 27, 2023

