USA takes on Canada in the fourth T20I match of the five-match series. The hosts currently lead the series by 2-0 whereas the third match was abandoned due to rain. USA would look forward to win the match and the series. The USA vs Canada T20I match will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, Texas, United States. Unfortunately, the match cannot be viewed in India due to the absence of a broadcasting partner. However, it will be streamed on USA Cricket's YouTube channel. The match starts from 08:30 PM IST on April 12. Former New Zealand All-rounder Corey Anderson Will Represent USA Cricket T20 Team in Upcoming Series Against Canada

USA vs Canada Live

The 3rd match between Canada & USA has been officially called off due to wet outfield! We’ll return back on Friday for the 4th T20i 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 #cricketcanada pic.twitter.com/55h87slWXh — Cricket Canada (@canadiancricket) April 10, 2024

