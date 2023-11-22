Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who worked as the mentor of LSG in the last two seasons of IPL has made a move and will be joining KKR as mentor for the upcoming season of IPL. On being asked by a fan why Gautam Gambhir returned to KKR during an #AskSRK session on X, formerly twitter, KKR co-owner came up with an epic response saying, 'Kyunki Gautam Gambhir humaara apna hai. KKR ka Captaan hai or family hai'. Gautam Gambhir Pens Down Emotional Message After He Leaves LSG to Join KKR as Mentor For Upcoming IPL 2024 Season (See Post).

KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Gives Epic Response to Fan

Kyunki @GautamGambhir humaara apna hai. KKR ka Captaan hai or family hai. https://t.co/qpox2FqmSp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

