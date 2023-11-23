The recently finished ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was hosted by India and it ended up as a very successful event despite India not winning at the end. BCCI secretary Jay Shah reveals ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final to be the most watched event of any kind in Indian television history. Peak TV Concurrency also reached a historic high of 13 Crore and peak digital concurrency was 5.9 Crore, which is also a world record. Shah shared a post on social media taking his time to thank the audience who showed their 'Love and Passion. Ravi Ashwin Reveals Being Stunned By Australia's Exceptional Tactical Prowess During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against India.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Thanks Fans

A staggering 30 Crore fans watched the @cricketworldcup 2023 Final on TV making it the most watched event of any kind in Indian television history. Peak TV Concurrency also reached a historic high of 13 Crore (peak digital concurrency was 5.9 Crore, also a world record). We are… pic.twitter.com/v5YCp0l04D — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)