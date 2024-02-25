Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a post on social media appreciating Dhruv Jurel, who played a memorable knock in the morning of the India vs England fourth Test Day 3. Sehwag mentioned 'No media hype, no drama, just some outstanding skills and quietly showed great temperament in a very difficult situation'. Fans questioned his cryptic post, anticipating that it is intended towards a cricketer within the team. To it Sehwag clarified that 'Not to degrade or demean anyone, but hype should be on performance and be equal. He added 'Hype should be on performance and be equal, some have batted exceptionally but haven’t got the hype they deserve.' Ben Stokes Wicket Video: Watch Kuldeep Yadav Bamboozle England Captain During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 Day 3.

Virender Sehwag Issues Clarification After Fans Question His Cryptic Post

Not to degrade or demean anyone, but hype should be on performance and be equal. Some guys have bowled brilliantly, some have batted exceptionally but haven’t got the hype they deserve. Akash Deep was outstanding here, Yashasvi has been brilliant through the series and so was… https://t.co/RHGtneSS96 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)