Ravindra Jadeja had a special video message for Ravichandran Ashwin, who was felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) for completing 500 wickets in Test cricket and also playing 100 Test matches. Ashwin was rewarded by TNCA with 500 gold coins, Rs 1 crore, a special blazer as well as a Sengol in a ceremony which was also attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan and the legendary Anil Kumble. In a video shared by CSK on social media, Jadeja lauded his spin-bowling partner and said, "I am Ravi-Indran and Ravi-Chandran. Hi Ash Anna, congratulations on your 100th Test match and 500 Test wickets. I hope you keep continuing to take lots of wickets and sharing your mastermind with me so that I can also take a few wickets." Ravi Ashwin Felicitated With 500 Gold Coins, INR 1 Crore by TNCA for Completing 500 Test Wickets and 100 Test Matches.

Ravindra Jadeja's Message for Ravi Ashwin

Jadeja's Video Played During TNCA Felicitation Ceremony

Who said to him about Indran & chandran man 😂 #Ashwin500 pic.twitter.com/jQay5DFteR — Thana (@Pitstop387) March 16, 2024

