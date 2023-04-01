As Delhi Capitals start their journey in the IPL 2023. Rishabh Pant, who is out injured and cannot take part in the upcoming season, cheers his teammates on by announcing himself as the 13th player. Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals had to handover the leadership to David Warner but his heart is till with the team as spotted by his emotional tweet ‘I Am the 13th Player’ under the matchday lineup announced by Delhi Capitals official handle in twitter.

Injured Rishabh Pant Cheers On Delhi Capitals

I am 13 th player coz of impact rule otherwise would have been 12 th man 😊😊😊❤️ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 1, 2023

