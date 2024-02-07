Jake Fraser-McGurk has revealed his bruises after being hit around the belly area two times during Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2024. Alzarri Joseph was the bowler who was bowling when this happened. Jake Fraser-McGurk in the video has said, "I got hit twice in the same spot, so it is not ideal. I didn't carry on that much. Jake also mentioned that it didn't bother him much for the first time but when the ball hit the spot a second straight time it was very painful for him because Joseph bowled a delivery of 148 kph. Australia went on to whitewash West Indies in the ODI series by 3-0. On-Field Umpire Goofs-up, Signals Out Instead of Not-Out After Third Umpire Checks DRS AUS-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2024

Watch Video Here

“I got hit twice in the same spot (but) didn’t carry on that much” 😅 Jake Fraser-McGurk shows his battle wounds after a fiery clash with Alzarri Joseph #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/PHCIDDAyxI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2024

