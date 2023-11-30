BCCI has recently announced that despite the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final loss, Rahul Dravid and his team of support staffs which include Paras Mhambrey, Vikram Rathour, T Dilip will be trusted on for the near future and their contracts were extended. Although, in a clip that went viral on social media, Rahul Dravid was spotted saying that he hasn't signed on anything as of yet but he will when the papers arrive. Rahul Dravid’s Tenure as Head Coach of Men’s Indian Cricket Team Extended Along with Support Staff.

Rahul Dravid Reacts on Contract Extension by BCCI

I haven't yet signed a contract with the BCCI but had discussions on tenure. Once I get the papers, I will sign: Head coach Rahul Dravid after World Cup and contract review meeting pic.twitter.com/L35WTH55Gj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2023

