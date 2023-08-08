Babar Azam is one of the world's best batters to watch, especially when he is in full flow and he has, many admirers. Ramiz Raja, one of them, ended up making a bizarre comment while praising him during a Lanka Premier League 2023 match. Raja, who was on commentary, praised Azam at the start of the second innings of the Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans match. "Fifty in security, class, and quality, calmness. He is your guy in such a situation, in the back deep in the innings. I just absolutely love him - wanna marry him," the former PCB chairman said, on commentary. Babar Azam Becomes Second Batsman To Hit 10 T20 Centuries After Chris Gayle As Colombo Strikers Beat Galle Titans by Seven Wickets in LPL 2023.

Watch Video

'I absolutely love him, want to marry him' - Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja re Babar Azam ♥️#LPL2023 #LPLT20 pic.twitter.com/4uQwXVz4vR — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 8, 2023

