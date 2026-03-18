A viral video featuring a little boy has gained widespread attention after she insisted on wearing a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey instead of an India national team kit. The footage shows the child repeatedly requesting 'the Virat Kohli one', favouring the IPL franchise’s red and gold over the traditional national blue. Following RCB’s maiden title success in 2025, the club’s popularity among younger supporters has reached record levels. This interaction highlights the enduring cultural impact of Kohli, whose personal brand continues to be a significant driver of the franchise’s global appeal. Furthermore, official kit sponsors, Puma, have since launched an online appeal to locate the young cricket fan. RCB Sale Update: Pai-KKR and EQT-Premji Invest in Race, Adar Poonawalla Opts Out.

Little Boy Demands RCB Jersey

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