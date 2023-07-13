In a massive boost for women's cricket, the International Cricket Council on Thursday, July 13, announced equal prize money for men's and women's teams competing in ICC events. The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference that was held in Durban, South Africa and made public by the cricket governing body in a statement shared on social media As quoted by ICC's official website, chairman Greg Barclay said, "This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally." School Students Spotted Wearing Sanju Samson Face Mask During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour, Photo Goes Viral.

ICC Announces Equal Prize Money for Men's and Women's Teams

JUST IN: Equal prize money announced for men’s and women’s teams at ICC events. Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2023

