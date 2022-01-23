ICC, on Sunday, revealed the winners of their yearly awards as ICC Men's, Women's T20I player's of the year among many other recipients were revealed. The other categories will be announced by January 24.

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Sheer Consistency, indomitable spirit and some breathtaking knocks 🔥 2021 was memorable for Mohammad Rizwan 👊 More 👉 https://t.co/9guq9xKOod pic.twitter.com/6VZo7aaRIA — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Match-winning knocks, brisk starts and some memorable moments ✨ Take a bow, Tammy Beaumont 🙇 More 👉 https://t.co/Q32mIXUBoQ pic.twitter.com/uB6dRWKMeU — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year

Flair, class and sheer talent 🌟 Janneman Malan's star shone through brightly in 2021 🙌 More 👉 https://t.co/W4YXUCRo9N pic.twitter.com/GR3kp7UhOA — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year

A new star is born 🌟 Fatima Sana ruled the roost in 2021 💪 More 👉 https://t.co/y2WgbxoDOp pic.twitter.com/6XEZwzUUkk — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year

A talismanic leader 👏 Outstanding with both the bat and the ball 🏏 Well done, Zeeshan Maqsood 🙌 More on his performances 👉 https://t.co/vDUsVfyoWQ pic.twitter.com/3Eq6vwClas — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year

With a mix of aggression, flair and consistency, Andrea-Mae Zepeda enjoyed a brilliant run in 2021 🔥 More on her exploits 👇 https://t.co/gnZhfKjd0S — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

