The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday, February 22, released its teaser for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will take place in June this year. The United States of America (USA) and West Indies (WI) will host the tournament, that gets underway from June 2. The 1:26 video features several cricket stars, the likes of which include Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Shubman Gill, Shaheen Afridi and Kieron Pollard. England are the defending champions and they will kickstart their campaign on June 4. India, the inaugural champions, will face Ireland in their campaign opener on June 4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Tickets Released: Know Details of When to Buy Match Tickets Online for Twenty Over WC Tournament in USA and West Indies.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Teaser

Something Out Of This World is coming this June. 🏏☄️🌴🇺🇸 Get your tickets 👉 https://t.co/oBabmfx8Xy#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/avVV1MHppx — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 22, 2024

