The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule was announced a day ago and the tournament is slated to begin on June 1. Co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, the tournament will feature some blockbuster matches, the likes of which include India vs Pakistan, in New York. With months left for the tournament to start, pictures of the Eisenhower Park in Nassau County, which will host the IND vs PAK match, in New York went viral, but not for the right reasons. The pictures and a video of the venue which surfaced on social media, showed that the ground is underprepared and is still awaiting construction. There are no seats installed as well. ICC Announces Schedule for Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, India to Face Pakistan on June 9.

See Pics and Video of Under-Prepared Venue

Under construction? They haven't even broken ground yet, and won't until February. This is what the Nassau County, NY cricket stadium site for the 2024 T20 World Cup currently looks like. https://t.co/0jiG5rs1GR pic.twitter.com/A8yGh0dT2A — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) December 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)