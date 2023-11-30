The ICC T20I World Cup 2024 is set to be hosted in seven months from now in June and it will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and USA. Twenty teams are set to participate this time in the group stages. With Namibia and Uganda ensuring their qualification in the competition through the Africa Region Qualifiers, the list of participants is now complete. West Indies and USA qualified directly being hosts. India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and England qualified with top 8 finish in the T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified as the next best in T20I rankings while Canada (America Qualifier), Papua New Guinea (East Asia-Pacific Qualifier), Namibia and Uganda (Africa Qualifier), Ireland and Scotland (Europe Qualifier), Oman and Nepal (Asia Qualifiers) qualified through regional qualifiers. Uganda Cricket Team Celebrate With Their Famous Nursery School Rhyme After Securing Qualification to ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Video Goes Viral!.

List of Countries That Will Take Part in Upcoming Men’s Twenty20 CWC

