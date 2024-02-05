The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 tickets are now released. To give the fans a fair and equitable chance to apply for tickets to the world’s biggest T20 carnival, the ICC have kept a public ticket ballot in operation. The ticket ballot for the event is not based on a first-come-first-served system and all applicants within the seven-day window have an equal chance of obtaining tickets. Fans can apply for up to six tickets per match and for as many matches as they want at any stage during the ballot period from now until 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on 7 February 2024.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Tickets Released

Book your tickets for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2024 🎟️ It is going to be OUT OF THIS WORLD 🎉 Details ➡️ https://t.co/BI9UaLCW4G pic.twitter.com/luvihPbsAU — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2024

