After some thrilling encounters, we are finally down to two teams--India and Australia who will be competing in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final on Sunday, February 11. Uday Saharan and his team will go up against the Australian side led by Hugh Weibgen. Before the final gets underway, let us take a look at the past winners of the ICC U19 World Cup title. India are the most successful side in the history of the competition, winning it five times. The next best is Pakistan, with two title wins. Australia for the record, have won the ICC U19 World Cup title just once, way back in 1988. India are also the defending champions. IND vs AUS ICC U19 World Cup 2024: India Colts Eye Revenge and Redemption As They Lock Horns With Australia in Final Today.

Winners of ICC U19 World Cup Title

History to be made in Benoni 🏏 Who will win the #U19WorldCup Final? Captains Quotes 📝 https://t.co/HpNHwPrnEB pic.twitter.com/cp8f2nxmsh — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 11, 2024

