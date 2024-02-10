India are all set to take on Australia in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, February 11 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. Both the teams secured thrilling victories in the semifinal against South Africa and Pakistan and are set for a thrilling encounter. Although records favour India as they have secured victories in the final of the competition against Australia in 2012 and 2018. ICC reminded fans about the lopsided records through a post on social media. India vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND U19 vs AUS U19 WC Match in Benoni.

Record Favours India Ahead of the High-Voltage Final Against Australia

2012 - 🇮🇳 won by 6 wickets. 2018 - 🇮🇳 won by 8 wickets. 2024 - ❓ Australia are yet to defeat India in the ICC Men's #U19WorldCup Final 👀#INDvAUS |🔗: https://t.co/69GvgNfISI pic.twitter.com/TM3RP9zWOY — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 10, 2024

