In Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam region, Ayyappa devotees offered prayers for India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia. The massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad will host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between Australia and India on Sunday, November 19. It's anticipated to be a lavish event. The much awaited contest, which would see the ‘Men in Blue’ attempt to create history by capturing their third World Cup championship, would be reminiscent of the thrilling battle between Australia and India in 2003. India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs AUS CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

Ayyappa Devotees Offer Prayers for India’s Victory in ICC World Cup 2023

#WATCH | ICC World Cup: Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh: Ayyappa devotees offer prayers for India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia. pic.twitter.com/onomIo3m9o — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

