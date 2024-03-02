Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani is celebrating his pre-wedding ceremony with Radhika Merchant which commenced from March 1, 2024. Several star cricketers have attended the event including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. Other International cricketers like Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran have also joined the event. Amidst this MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma were spotted sitting together in the event. Fans loved their favourite cricketing stars together and made the picture viral on social media. Fans Speculate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event As Reason for Long Gap Between India vs England 4th and 5th Test.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni in Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Event

PIC OF THE DAY 😊 Dhoni, Rohit Sharma & Sachin Sitting Together 💙 pic.twitter.com/Yg2F4afvdU — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) March 2, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Together

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar together. Too much greatness in one frame 📸 pic.twitter.com/Kqej3oPZpV — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 2, 2024

