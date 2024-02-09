Ian Bishop hit back at a journalist on social media after the latter had criticised his commentary during Australia vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal. The West Indies great is a very popular figure in the commentary box and is adored by cricket fans for his skills with the microphone. Bishop called Pakistan's young pacer Ali Raza after he starred with a memorable performance in the semifinal against Australia. A fan pointed it out on social media to which the journalist called for the Windies cricket to not go on and not make 'future stars of every other player.' Bishop then responded writing, "I was an ambitionless, drifting teenager when I first played senior cricket with Phil Simmons, against Marshall, Garner & later, Holding. I heard they’d said nice things about my game. That inspired me to believe in myself. I’ll never stop passing that on to others." Australia Under-19 Speedster Tom Straker Breaks Kagiso Rabada’s ICC U19 World Cup Record, Achieves Feat in AUS U19 vs PAK U19.

Ian Bishop's Tweet

@waheedkhan I was an ambitionless, drifting teenager when I first played senior cricket with Phil Simmons, against Marshall, Garner & later, Holding. I heard they’d said nice things about my game. That inspired me to believe in myself. I’ll never stop passing that on to others. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) February 9, 2024

