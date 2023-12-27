MS Dhoni's long hairs from his initial days in Team India is still fresh in the memory of the fans. Recently MS Dhoni went back to his old long hairstyle. In an event, he revealed that the new hairstyle makes him take lot of time to get ready. He also admitted it being boring to sit through the entire hairdressing process. But he also revealed that fans love it so he is thinking to keep the hairstyle a little bit longer. Fans loved it and made the video viral on social media. MS Dhoni Celebrates Christmas 2023 With His Family and Rishabh Pant, Picture Goes Viral!

MS Dhoni Spills Secret About His New Hairstyle

