There are a number of interesting fixtures in the race for play-off positions prior to the International League T20 2024. The next match will be between Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors on Sunday, February 4. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The ILT20 2024 match between Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. ILT20 2024: Azam Khan Hits Fastest Fifty in Tournament History, Guides Desert Vipers To Win Over Gulf Giants.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors ILT20 2024 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

With both teams coming off the back of losses, who will get back to winning ways in #GGvSW❓ Tune in to find out at 8 pm 📺#KoiKasarNahiChhodenge | #DPWorldILT20onZee pic.twitter.com/P531djf2Ud — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)