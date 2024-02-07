The ILT20 is nearing the end of its group stage, but the playoffs remain wide open, with all six teams still in contention. Positioned firmly in second place on the points table, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have amassed an impressive five wins and suffered three defeats. On the other hand, with a three-game losing streak weighing heavily, the Sharjah Warriors are eager to reverse their fortunes. The exciting game will be played at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Cinema has Broadcasting rights to the UAE T20 League 2023. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Live Telecast will be available on Zee Cricket. Fans can enjoy Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Live streaming on the Zee5 App. ILT20 2024: West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Sidelined From Dubai Capitals Squad Due to Toe Injury

