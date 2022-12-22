The tricky grass cover of the Mirpur pitch has started to show its true colour as the uneven bounce extracted from it gave Jaydev Unadkat his maiden Test wicket in the form of last Test's centurion Zakir Hasan after 12 years of wait from his debut in 2010. Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in almost immediately to reduce Bangladesh to 39/2 by picking up the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 1st session of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh. Jaydev Unadkat Makes Second Test Appearance After 12 Years Of His Debut in Centurion, Missed Most Consecutive Tests Between Appearances for India.

Jaydev Unadkat bags maiden Test wicket

Maiden Test wicket for @JUnadkat 👌👌 He has had to wait for 12 years but the moment has arrived as the speedster picks up his first Test wicket. Zakir Hasan departs for 15 runs. Live - https://t.co/XZOGpedaAL #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/2nXLkOfniv — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses Najmul Hossain Shanto

2ND Test. WICKET! 15.2: Najmul Hossain Shanto 24(57) lbw Ravichandran Ashwin, Bangladesh 39/2 https://t.co/CrrjGfFG2D #BANvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2022

