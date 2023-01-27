Indian bowlers Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap and star of the previous game Parshavi Chopra gives a strong start to the Indian U19 Women against New Zealand in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Mannat Kashyap and Titash Sadhu had New Zealand struggling at 5/2 in the third over and did not allow them to have a good start. From there New Zealand made a small recovery and trying to build a partnership eyeing towards a big total.

Indian Bowlers Keep Things Tight On New Zealand

