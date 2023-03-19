Australian captain Steve Smith has won the toss and his side will bowl first in this 2nd ODI against India in Visakhapatnam on March 19. Australia have two changes with Alex Carey and Nathan Ellis have made their way to the playing XI. For India, captain Rohit Sharma has returned to the playing XI and Ishan Kishan misses out. In another change, Axar Patel has replaced Shardul Thakur. India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioTV: Get Live TV Telecast of IND vs AUS Cricket Match on Star Sports With Time in IST.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Toss Report

See Playing XI of Both Sides:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

