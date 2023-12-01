Australian captain Matthew Wade has won the toss and has elected to bowl first in the 4th T20I against India in Raipur on December 1. For India Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Deepak Chahar, and Mukesh Kumar join the playing XI replacing Tilak Verma, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidha Krishna. Australia has added Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Matt Short, and Ben Dwarshuis instead of Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, and Marcus Stoinis. How To Watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023 Match Free Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of India vs Australia T20I Match With Time in IST

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Toss Report

Have a Look at the Playing XI for Both Sides

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Bihsnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia (Playing XI): Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matt Short, Matthew Wade (C)(Wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

