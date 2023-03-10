Australia have put up a big total of 480 in the 1st innings of the IND vs AUS 4th Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Opener Usman Khawaja 180(422) and all-rounder Cameron Green 114(170) scored important centuries for the visitors. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin took six wickets and was the best bowler for the Indian team. India will be now looking to play out the rest of the 10 overs of day 2 without losing any wickets. Pat Cummins' Mother Maria Passes Away, Australian Players to Wear Black Armbands on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

Australia Bowled Out for 480

