Usman Khawaja scored a sensational hundred, which put Australia on top on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9. The left-hander (104*) batted throughout the day and did not put a foot wrong in this contest as he helped Australia get to a position of strength. He put together 75 runs with captain Steve Smith and added another 85* with Cameron Green with the two seeing out the day, having Australia at 255/4. For India, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were amongst the wickets. Shami took two while the spinners got one apiece. Usman Khawaja Slams 14th Test Hundred, Achieves Feat on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 Stumps

