Australia captain Matthew Wade wins the toss at Bengaluru in the 5th T20I and opts to bowl first. The wicket seems like a bit tacky and M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch supports teams chasing. Australia has one change from the previous game Nathan Ellis replaces Chris Green while India has a change too. Arshdeep Singh returns in place of Deepak Chahar, who has flown back home for a medical emergency. Rishabh Pant Sweats It Out in the Gym to Regain Fitness Ahead of IPL 2024, Shares Workout Video on Instagram Story.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2023 Toss Update

