India and Australia are slated to take on each other in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. After some highly-interesting clashes in the group stage and in the knockouts, both sides have stood tall and now, would gear up for one final push to have their hands on the coveted trophy. But what happened when India faced Australia last time in a World Cup final? It was 20 years ago in 2003 when India had taken on Australia in the final of the World Cup in South Africa and it is an outcome that the Men in Blue would want to erase. Batting first, Australia scored a mammoth 359/2 with Ricky Ponting scoring 140*. In response, India were bowled out for 234 in 39.2 overs with Virender Sehwag finishing as the highest-scorer (82 runs). For Australia, Glenn McGrath took 3/52 while Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds got two each. 'Badla' Fans Share Memes and Jokes In Anticipation of Revenge of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final As India Set to Clash Against Australia After 20 Years in CWC 2023 Summit Clash.

India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2003 World Cup Final Highlights

