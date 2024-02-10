India are set to take on Australia in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. While it may seem just another final, it is not. Both teams have had a very intense rivalry throughout 2023, a year when they clashed in the World Test Championship final as well as the summit clash of the ICC World Cup 2023, a match that still haunts Indian cricket fans. Fans backing the Boys in Blue for the U19 World Cup 2024 reacted with funny memes on social media after Australia got the better of Pakistan in a thrilling semifinal clash to set up a final date against India. The India vs Australia U19 World Cup 2024 final will be played in Benoni on February 11. When Is India vs Australia ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Final? Check Date, Time in IST and Venue of IND U19 vs AUS U19 Cricket Match.

Indian Fans Right Now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRICKET | TROLL | HUMOUR (@worldofcricketmemes_)

India's U19 Team to Senior Team-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Die.hard.fan.kingu.👑 (@official_virat.kohli_18)

One More IND vs AUS Final

IND vs AUS World Cup finals this Sunday pic.twitter.com/I86GcjWhfq — ƿ✨ (@DuddWiser) February 8, 2024

'Not Again'

Haha

Ind vs Aus again pic.twitter.com/J4xy5ZJf8s — Shubh (@VK18Shubh) February 8, 2024

Fans Right Now

Hilarious

