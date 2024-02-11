Australia captain Hugh Weibgen has won the toss and his team will bat first in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final against India at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Both teams are undefeated in this tournament and Australia have gone into this clash with four seamers. India on the other hand, are unchanged. India have beaten Australia twice in the finals of ICC U19 World Cup in the past. Will they be able to do it again or would Australia come out on top?

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Toss Report

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Playing XIs:

India: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey

Australia: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)