A day that completely belonged to Australia with two of their batters putting up a 200-run partnership after losing the toss and putting into bat under overcast conditions. The day ended with the Australians ending up with 327 runs on board with the loss of only three wickets. Travis head (146*) and Steve Smith (95*) are the two batters in the crease. Australia didn't get off to a great start in the first session losing Usman Khawaja on duck to Mohammed Siraj and later David Warner (43) to Shardul Thakur but since then the Aussie batters have made sure to take the game away from India. IND vs AUS Highlights WTC 2023 Final Day 1.

IND vs AUS ICC WTC 2023 Day 1 Stumps

Stumps on Day 1 🏏 Indian bowlers were made to toil as Travis Head and Steve Smith put Australia in control 👊 Follow the #WTC23 Final 👉 https://t.co/wJHUyVnX0r pic.twitter.com/29K7u7rcPR — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2023

