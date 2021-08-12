Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have registered a strong 100-run opening partnership in the ongoing second Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. This was India's first 100-run opening stand in Tests outside Asia since January 2011.

Check tweet here:

Rohit & Rahul - 100/0 (33 overs) First 100+ opening stand for India in Tests outside Asia since Jan 2011; the last pair to do so being Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir (137) against SA in Centurion in Dec 2010.#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 12, 2021

