India are all set to clash with England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at Ranchi. They have decided to rest an in-form Jasprit Bumrah in this match due to manage his workload and in his place pacer Akash Deep has received his debut cap, making his way to the playing XI. Akash Deep has been a consistent performer for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and this is his opportunity to shine in the India colours. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024: A Look at Milestones That Can Be Established During the High-Voltage Clash At Ranchi.

Akash Deep Handed Debut Cap Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024

Say hello to #TeamIndia newest Test debutant - Akash Deep 👋 A moment to cherish for him as he receives his Test cap from Head Coach Rahul Dravid 👏 👏 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FUbQ3Mhpq9 #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/P8A0L5RpPM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)