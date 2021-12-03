Virat Kohli finally won the toss and opted to bat first. The toss was delayed due to wet outfield and finally took place. The play in the second Test will start at 12 PM. Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma are out. Virat Kohli, Jayant Yadav and Ishant Yadav are in. For New Zealand, Tom Latham will lead in absence of Kane Williamson.And it is Daryl Mitchell who replaces the skipper in the playing XI.

IND Playing XI

2nd Test. India XI: M Agarwal, S Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, W Saha, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, U Yadav, M Siraj https://t.co/CmrJV3PZnh #INDvNZ @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2021

NZ Playing XI

2nd Test. New Zealand XI: T Latham, W Young, D Mitchell, R Taylor, H Nicholls, T Blundell, R Ravindra, K Jamieson, T Southee, W Somerville, A Patel https://t.co/CmrJV3PZnh #INDvNZ @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2021

