Rain has the final say as the 1st of the three-match T20I series which was set to be played between India and South Africa as the starting point for the tour, is now called off due to incessant rain. The drizzle was there since the beginning and hence the pitch of Kingsmead was put under covers and toss was delayed. The wait continued and finally the umpires has decided to announce the match abandoned without a ball being bowled. 'Team ki Jaan Hai Ishan' Fans React As Ishan Kishan Has Fun With Cameraman As Rain Delays Toss in IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023.

Match Called Off By Umpires

Not so great news from Durban as the 1st T20I has been called off due to incessant rains.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/R1XW1hqhnf — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2023

