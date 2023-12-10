India is set to start their South Africa tour with a three-match T20I series against the Proteas. The first T20I is scheduled to be played at Kingsmead, Durban although there has been persistent rain at the venue and currently the pitch is under covers. Toss has been delayed and no updated has been provided on a possible start. India vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2023, Durban Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Kingsmead Stadium.

Toss Delayed Due to Persistent Rain At Durban

It continues to drizzle and as a result toss 🪙 has been delayed. ⏳ #SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)