India registered a historic win in the second Test against South Africa. It was India's first-ever Test win at Cape Town and it came in a match which became the shortest-ever in the history of Test cricket. India defeated South Africa by seven wickets after being set 79 runs to win on a tricky pitch. From day one batsmen struggled to get going and by the end of the opening day 23 wickets had fallen. While South Africa were bundled out for 55, India lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs but gained a helpful lead of 98 runs. On Day two, India came back strongly despite Aiden Markram's century and bowled out the hosts for 176 with Jasprit Bumrah picking a five-wicket haul. The Cape Town Test finished inside just two days but it didn't fail to produce the magic moments. Let's have a look at some of the best moments of India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day Two by Star Sports. India Claims Top Spot in WTC 2023–25 Points Table After Stellar Victory Against South Africa in 2nd Test at Cape Town.

Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Early on Day Two via Star Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Completes Five-Wicket Haul via Star Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal Begins Tricky Chase In Style via Star Sports

Shreyas Iyer Hits Historic Winning Runs via Star Sports

Bumrah-Siraj Rock On and Off the Field via Star Sports

