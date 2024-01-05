India registered a historic win in the second Test against South Africa. It was India's first-ever Test win at Cape Town and it came in a match which became the shortest-ever in the history of Test cricket. India defeated South Africa by seven wickets after being set 79 runs to win on a tricky pitch. From day one batsmen struggled to get going and by the end of the opening day 23 wickets had fallen. While South Africa were bundled out for 55, India lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs but gained a helpful lead of 98 runs. On Day two, India came back strongly despite Aiden Markram's century and bowled out the hosts for 176 with Jasprit Bumrah picking a five-wicket haul. The Cape Town Test finished inside just two days but it didn't fail to produce the magic moments. Let's have a look at some of the best moments of India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day Two by Star Sports. India Claims Top Spot in WTC 2023–25 Points Table After Stellar Victory Against South Africa in 2nd Test at Cape Town.

Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Early on Day Two via Star Sports

Goneeeee! 👆#JaspritBumrah strikes immediately on Day 2, inducing the edge & in the mitts of #KLRahul.#SouthAfrica lose their first wicket in the first over of the morning. Tune in to #SAvIND 2nd Test LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/yoM0egY1nQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah Completes Five-Wicket Haul via Star Sports

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ A 5-star performance from #JaspritBumrah in the 2nd innings, as he picks up his 4th witcket of the morning! Will his 9th Test 5-fer lead to a historic win for #TeamIndia? Tune in to #SAvIND 2nd Test LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/hjDyvSAJc3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal Begins Tricky Chase In Style via Star Sports

The best way to begin a chase on a tricky wicket? Thump a pull for 4️⃣#YashasviJaiswal gets off to the best possible start in this chase of 79. Tune in to #SAvIND 2nd Test LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/p4pOl2dzL5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2024

Shreyas Iyer Hits Historic Winning Runs via Star Sports

And that's THAT! The shortest ever Test with a result goes India's way!#TeamIndia win a historic Test by 7 wickets, their 1st ever Test victory at Cape Town! The series finishes level at 1-1!#Cricket #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/exZ5epE2RA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2024

Bumrah-Siraj Rock On and Off the Field via Star Sports

These 2 have bowled our hearts over! ❤️❤️#MohammadSiraj & #JaspritBumrah showed why they make the perfect jodi on and off the field in this post-match interview, after their contributions gave #TeamIndia a historic series-levelling victory at Cape Town.#Cricket #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/FX6G89Flqm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2024

