Ravichandran Ashwin returned to the Indian team in style, taking a five-wicket haul and absolutely demolishing West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12. The ace off-spinner, who was left out of the Indian playing XI that lost the WTC final in June, made a statement as he not only became the third Indian bowler to get to 700 international wickets but also starred with a five-wicket haul that knocked the breath out of the West Indies batting line-up. Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) too, had a good day with three wickets, with Mohammed Siraj (1/25) and Shardul Thakur (1/15) scalping one apiece. West Indies, bowled out for just 150, needed a big performance from their bowlers first up, but that did not happen with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal remaining unbeaten.Ravi Ashwin Becomes Third Indian Bowler To Take 700 Wickets in International Cricket, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Alzarri Joseph in IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Ravichandran Ashwin Headlines India's Dominance on Day 1

