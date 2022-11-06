Suryakumar Yadav scores blazing 25-ball 61 as he takes India to a formidable total of 186/5 against Zimbabwe at Melbourne in Super-12 Group 2 clash. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India had a good start thanks to 35-ball 51 from KL Rahul. But after back-to-back dismissals of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India allowed Zimbabwe to come back in the game. At this point, Surya started the assault on the Zimbabwe quicks and displayed his amazing 360-degree range to score a 23-ball 50 and took India to a very good total. Except Sean Williams (2/9) and Sikander Raza (0/18) all other Zimbabwean bowlers were expensive.

Suryakumar Yadav finishes Indian innings in style:

