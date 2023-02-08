Indian women's team registered a 52-run victory over Bangladesh in their recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match at Coetzenburg Oval, Stellenbosch. Having opted to bat first, India posted a big score of 183-5 on board. Richa Ghosh smashed a brilliant half century 91*(56) and was the top scorer for the Indian team. In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 131-8 in their quota of 20 overs. Devika Vaidya, who took a couple of wickets, was the best bowler for the Indian team. Meanwhile, captain Nigar Sultana 40(36) finished as the highest scorer for Bangladesh. Harmanpreet Kaur Confirms Indian Team to Stay Focused on Clash Against Pakistan Despite Women's Premier League 2023 Auction.

🇮🇳India won by 52 Runs 🇮🇳India: 183-5 (20) Richa Ghosh: 91* (56) Jemimah Rodrigues: 41 (27) Nahida Akter: 2-24 🇧🇩Bangladesh: 131-8 (20) Nigar Sultana Joty: 40 (36) Murshida Khatun: 32 (32) Devika Vaidya: 2-21#CricketTwitter #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/i4FYxDPpSv — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 8, 2023

